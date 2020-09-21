BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a beautiful weekend with chilly temperatures, we will find warmer weather by the end of the week!

High pressure will continue to bring us dry, sunny days and clear nights, but as that high pressure system slides to the east, we’ll pick up a more southerly flow of air which means our overnight lows won’t be quite as frosty, and our daytime temperatures will moderate as well.

By Wednesday, some of us will find temperatures cracking the 70 degree mark once again, and our next chance for some showers won’t come until Thursday night into Friday morning. Even then, we’ll only see a few light showers, it will still be quite dry around here.

Weekend weather shows more dry, sunny weather with temperatures warming up into the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. Swimming anyone?

