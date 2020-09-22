4 generations of family put out fires the ‘Wright’ way

ENOSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - You can’t fit all of what 74-year-old Terry Wright accomplished in his life and career into one just scrapbook. Fortunately, the family has two of them.

“I look back at being pretty proud of what I’ve done,” he said.

Terry’s father, a volunteer firefighter in Enosburgh, used to bring him on calls as a kid.

“It was in my blood from day one,” he said.

Terry joined the department as soon as he was eligible. After years serving as first assistant chief, he took over as chief in 1993. He stayed until 2006.

“To me, he meant as somebody I looked up to when I was coming up through the ranks,” Enosburgh Fire Chief Mark LaRose

During that 17-year period, Terry helped the firehouse get built, acquired the first-ever ladder truck for that region of Franklin County and started the tradition of leaving flags in the cemetery for fallen firefighters.

“I just wanted to make sure that we were well-equipped and the townspeople have supported us 100% all the way here,” he said.

In 2012, Terry was honored for his 50 years in the department by being named Fire Chief of the Year for the state of Vermont.

“So that was really the highlight of my being involved in the fire service,” Terry said. “Since then, I’ve reached that peak and I’m kind of coasting down the other side now.”

Dylan Wright, Terry’s grandson was 9 years old then. Now, a senior at Enosburgh Falls High School, Dylan joined the department last year.

“I think it’s really cool to hear the old stories and stuff, how they did it back in the day,” Dylan said.

The man between Terry and Dylan on the family tree is Michael Wright. Not only is he a 30-year veteran of the Enosburgh Volunteer Fire Department, but he’s also spent the last 20 years as an EMT.

“It’s just a progression of helping people and helping the community out and just the next natural step,” Michael said. “It takes a lot of time, but it’s worth it in the end.”

“When I followed my father, they’re following me and that means a lot to me. I’m very proud of that, very proud of that,” Terry said.

Having a fire chief father is one thing, but having a chief who is your father, takes it to a totally different level.

“You know, I was made an example one time,” Michael said.

A then-18-year-old Michael accidentally damaged the back of a truck on the way to a call. Terry suspended him from driving for 6 months and forced him to take a driver’s class.

“Some of the other officers thought it was too harsh, but he said that’s my decision and that’s what’s going to happen,” Michael said. “The way he’s carried himself and done it and the amount of time and effort he put into various things, it just makes you proud.”

“I’ve done a lot of things in my life and I wouldn’t change it one minute for anything else,” Terry said.

Firefighters are usually putting out flames, but the Wright family is keeping at least one torch lit. After passing through four generations, it’s burning brighter than ever.

