A closer look at the Global Warming Solutions Act

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Senate followed the House to override the governor’s veto of the Global Warming Solutions Act.

Now, it’s law. It allows for lawsuits against the state for failures to meet strict carbon emission standards in the future.

Jenny Rushlow is the associate dean of environmental programs at the Vermont Law School. She worked on a similar bill in Massachusetts. She spoke with our Darren Perron about what the law will do moving forward. Watch the video for the interview.

