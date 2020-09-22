Advertisement

Astronauts emerge from shelter after ‘avoidance maneuver’ successful

An unknown piece of space debris is expected to pass near the International Space Station Tuesday afternoon.
An unknown piece of space debris is expected to pass near the International Space Station Tuesday afternoon.(Source: NASA)
By Lane Luckie, KLTV
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KLTV/Gray News) - Astronauts aboard the International Space Station have emerged from their ‘safe haven’ after taking shelter inside their Soyuz spacecraft as an unknown piece of space debris approached the orbiting outpost.

According to NASA, the object was expected to pass within several miles of the space station Tuesday afternoon. Around 5:19 p.m. ET, a Russian Progress resupply spacecraft docked to the ISS conducted an avoidance maneuver.

According to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, the maneuver was successful.

The Expedition 63 crew temporarily relocated to their Soyuz spacecraft “out of an abundance of caution,” a news release stated.

NASA said the object’s closest approach will happen around 6:21 p.m. ET.

Flight controllers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and United States Space Command are tracking the object.

The station crew currently consists of NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner.

Copyright 2020 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Racial discrimination in mental health care

Updated: moments ago
Race and its impact on physical health are well documented. Minorities in this country are almost two-times more likely to suffer from a major chronic disease.

News

The politicization of CDC

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Vermont's top health official called out the political undertones in some of the recent messaging from the CDC.

News

Campaign Countdown: New Hampshire candidates for governor discuss the issues

Updated: 14 minutes ago
We wanted to ask New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and state Sen. Dan Feltes questions on three broad topics: Their differences, the state’s response to COVID-19 and President Trump. After all, the president’s race is at the top of the ticket this election.

News

Burlington officer accused of excessive force agrees to separation deal

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
One of the three Burlington police officers accused and cleared of excessive force agrees to leave the department in exchange for three years' pay.

National

Parents tackle man accused of spying on girl in bathroom

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
South Carolina police say 53-year-old Douglas Lane has been charged with voyeurism, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Latest News

News

Beekmantown youth soccer COVID case led to Clinton County school closure

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Clinton County, New York, officials are providing more details on a youth soccer game that led to Monday’s decision to shut down in-person learning for the entire district after just five days of class.

News

Essex Westford grades pre-K to 5 to return to school full-time in October

Updated: 30 minutes ago
One Chittenden County school system will be moving many of its students back to in-person learning full-time.

News

Racial discrimination in mental health care

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Céline McArthur spoke with UVM Medical Center Child Psychiatrist Dr. David Rettew about some of the disparities and their impacts when it comes to mental health care.

News

Vt. Senate approves regulated cannabis; Scott not expected to oppose

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Other measures addressing climate change and police reform moved forward as lawmakers rushed to wrap up extended COVID session by Friday.

News

Beekmantown youth soccer COVID case led to Clinton County school closure

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Clinton County, New York, officials are providing more details on a youth soccer game that led to Monday’s decision to shut down in-person learning for the entire district after just five days of class.