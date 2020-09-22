Advertisement

Beekmantown youth soccer COVID case led to Clinton County school closure

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Clinton County, New York, officials are providing more details on a youth soccer game that led to Monday’s decision to shut down in-person learning for the entire district after just five days of class.

Beekmantown Central School district officials say the case of a second grader that tested positive for COVID-19 and a teacher that is believed to have the virus, are connected.

The district says that 50 people are now in quarantine and they believe it all started on a soccer field. “No, I’m not nervous, but I am concerned,” said Beekmantown Town Supervisor Sam Dyer. He says he’s concerned about the possibility of cases spreading into the community, but he says that there’s a plan in place in case that situation were to happen. “From the school, to the town, to the county to the health department, we are all on the same page.”

Because of the COVID protocols the district has followed, Dyer says this shouldn’t be a major spreading event.

“If this individual obtained the virus in school from being next to some other individual then we need to recalibrate, and the gold standard that has been communicated to us may not be working,” said Beekmantown Superintendent Dan Mannix.

Clinton County Health Department officials say anyone who was in close contact with the infected person -- within 6-feet for longer than 15 minutes -- will need to quarantine for two weeks. Contact tracing is still ongoing but the district believes this case came from a youth soccer game. Two teams including players and coaches are in quarantine.

So what do youth sports look like in the era of COVID-19? Masks are not required when playing or practicing --it’s at the players' discretion. But if a player or coach is on the sidelines then they need to have their mask on.

“All things we haven’t had to think about in previous year,” said Terra Sisco with the Clinton County Youth Bureau, which sets the youth sporting guidelines for the county. They made those plans with the health department’s guidance.

“A lot of regulations that aren’t typically in place, all regarding safety,” Sisco said. He says that the soccer teams in question are not affiliated with the county. Nevertheless, he says they have suspended all practices and games that have a player on it from Beekmantown until the contact tracing is finished.

Related Story:

Beekmantown Central School District moves online after reported COVID cases

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Racial discrimination in mental health care

Updated: moments ago
Race and its impact on physical health are well documented. Minorities in this country are almost two-times more likely to suffer from a major chronic disease.

News

The politicization of CDC

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Vermont's top health official called out the political undertones in some of the recent messaging from the CDC.

News

Campaign Countdown: New Hampshire candidates for governor discuss the issues

Updated: 14 minutes ago
We wanted to ask New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and state Sen. Dan Feltes questions on three broad topics: Their differences, the state’s response to COVID-19 and President Trump. After all, the president’s race is at the top of the ticket this election.

News

Burlington officer accused of excessive force agrees to separation deal

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
One of the three Burlington police officers accused and cleared of excessive force agrees to leave the department in exchange for three years' pay.

News

Beekmantown youth soccer COVID case led to Clinton County school closure

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Clinton County, New York, officials are providing more details on a youth soccer game that led to Monday’s decision to shut down in-person learning for the entire district after just five days of class.

Latest News

News

Essex Westford grades pre-K to 5 to return to school full-time in October

Updated: 30 minutes ago
One Chittenden County school system will be moving many of its students back to in-person learning full-time.

News

Racial discrimination in mental health care

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Céline McArthur spoke with UVM Medical Center Child Psychiatrist Dr. David Rettew about some of the disparities and their impacts when it comes to mental health care.

News

Vt. Senate approves regulated cannabis; Scott not expected to oppose

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Other measures addressing climate change and police reform moved forward as lawmakers rushed to wrap up extended COVID session by Friday.

News

A closer look at the Global Warming Solutions Act

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Darren Perron
Vermont lawmakers pass the Global Warming Solutions Act even after the governor vetoed it. Our Darren Perron takes a closer look at what it will do moving forward.

News

A closer look at the Global Warming Solutions Act

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vermont Senate followed the House to override the governor’s veto of the Global Warming Solutions Act.