Advertisement

Burlington police officer agrees to separation deal with the city

By Erin Brown
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One of the three Burlington police officers accused and cleared of excessive force agrees to leave the department in exchange for three years' pay.

The Burlington City Council voted 11-1 Monday night to approve the deal negotiated between Mayor Miro Weinberger and Sergeant Jason Bellavance.

“Tonight, the City Council is taking action on a proposal that the Administration brought forward and negotiated, which is intended to bring some measure of resolution and finality to the controversies surrounding these three officers,” said Weinberger. “The resolution authorizes me to enter into a separation agreement with Sergeant Jason Bellavance, setting forth that he has agreed to resign in return for the equivalent of approximately three years' compensation.”

The terms include giving Bellavance a separation pay of 3 years salary ($300,000), health insurance for 18 months, and three years service credit toward retirement. It also calls for his resignation to take effect on October 5.

Councilors say this is the only legal way they can meet protesters' demands. The city has reiterated that it doesn’t have the legal authority to fire the three officers, so leaders chose this option instead.

Bellavance was the sergeant-in-charge that night he used— what police deemed— unnecessary force in September 2018. Mayor Miro Weinberger says the city must apply a higher standard to leaders within the police department.

“In this moment of unprecedented community discord that is intertwined with an overdue national reckoning on racial justice and policing, I support a separation agreement in the case of Sgt. Bellavance because of his actions and position within the department were significantly different than those of the two other officers,” Weinberger said. “Although the Police Department’s internal investigation found that Sgt. Bellavance did not use excessive or unlawful force, it did find that the force used was not necessary given the circumstances. The investigation concluded that consistent with his training, there were a number of de-escalation techniques that Sgt. Bellavance could have used, but did not attempt, before using physical force.”

Weinberger also stated he does not plan to enter a separation agreement with the other two officers cleared of excessive force— Joseph Corrow and Cory Campbell.

“Their uses of force were found to be consistent with the policy and training that were in place at the time, and to pursue separation agreements under these circumstances would set an unmanageable precedent that would challenge the department for years to come by suggesting that future employment decisions would be decided, not by fair, deliberative processes that are clear to employees at the time, but rather those decisions would be subject to retroactive reopening by the passions of public opinion,” he said.

Several protesters called into the meeting to speak about the resolution. Many said it’s a start but doesn’t go far enough.

WCAX News reached out to Acting Chief Jon Murad and the Burlington Police Union for comment. The Police Union says it will likely release a statement on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burlington police officer agrees to separation deal with the city

Updated: 1 hour ago
One of the three Burlington police officers accused and cleared of excessive force agrees to leave the department in exchange for three years' pay.

News

Man sentenced to 22 years in prison for sex, drug trafficking

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The leader of a violent sex and drug trafficking ring has been sentenced to more than 22 years in federal prison.

News

Vt. internet providers to receive $4-million for better broadband access

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Nearly half of the federal COVID-19 relief money set aside to build up broadband across Vermont is set to serve more than 1,600 homes.

News

Lake Placid preps for World University Games

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
For eleven days in January 2023, athletes from 600 universities in 60 nations will compete in 13 sports in Lake Placid and the surrounding North Country.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Beekmantown Central School District moves online after reported COVID cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
One second grade student at Beekmantown Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. There’s also an assumed positive case for a teacher at Beekmantown Middle School.

News

CityPlace partnership could create union jobs, affordable housing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A partnership is in the works to create union jobs and affordable housing for the Burlington CityPlace project.

News

A mural that serves as justice for all

Updated: 7 hours ago
A mural in the south end of Burlington depicts a world where there is justice for all.

News

A mural that serves as justice for all

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kayla Martin
A mural that serves as justice for all.

News

Vermont kids build their own fun at Lego Club

Updated: 7 hours ago
Welcome to the first day of Lego Club! It’s a program offered by Hartford Parks and Recreation.