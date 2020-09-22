Burlington police officer agrees to separation deal with the city

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One of the three Burlington police officers accused and cleared of excessive force agrees to leave the department in exchange for three years' pay.

The Burlington City Council voted 11-1 Monday night to approve the deal negotiated between Mayor Miro Weinberger and Sergeant Jason Bellavance.

“Tonight, the City Council is taking action on a proposal that the Administration brought forward and negotiated, which is intended to bring some measure of resolution and finality to the controversies surrounding these three officers,” said Weinberger. “The resolution authorizes me to enter into a separation agreement with Sergeant Jason Bellavance, setting forth that he has agreed to resign in return for the equivalent of approximately three years' compensation.”

The terms include giving Bellavance a separation pay of 3 years salary ($300,000), health insurance for 18 months, and three years service credit toward retirement. It also calls for his resignation to take effect on October 5.

Councilors say this is the only legal way they can meet protesters' demands. The city has reiterated that it doesn’t have the legal authority to fire the three officers, so leaders chose this option instead.

Bellavance was the sergeant-in-charge that night he used— what police deemed— unnecessary force in September 2018. Mayor Miro Weinberger says the city must apply a higher standard to leaders within the police department.

“In this moment of unprecedented community discord that is intertwined with an overdue national reckoning on racial justice and policing, I support a separation agreement in the case of Sgt. Bellavance because of his actions and position within the department were significantly different than those of the two other officers,” Weinberger said. “Although the Police Department’s internal investigation found that Sgt. Bellavance did not use excessive or unlawful force, it did find that the force used was not necessary given the circumstances. The investigation concluded that consistent with his training, there were a number of de-escalation techniques that Sgt. Bellavance could have used, but did not attempt, before using physical force.”

Weinberger also stated he does not plan to enter a separation agreement with the other two officers cleared of excessive force— Joseph Corrow and Cory Campbell.

“Their uses of force were found to be consistent with the policy and training that were in place at the time, and to pursue separation agreements under these circumstances would set an unmanageable precedent that would challenge the department for years to come by suggesting that future employment decisions would be decided, not by fair, deliberative processes that are clear to employees at the time, but rather those decisions would be subject to retroactive reopening by the passions of public opinion,” he said.

Several protesters called into the meeting to speak about the resolution. Many said it’s a start but doesn’t go far enough.

WCAX News reached out to Acting Chief Jon Murad and the Burlington Police Union for comment. The Police Union says it will likely release a statement on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.