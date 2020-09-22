Campaign Countdown: New Hampshire candidates for governor discuss the issues

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - We wanted to ask New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and state Sen. Dan Feltes questions on three broad topics: Their differences, the state’s response to COVID-19 and President Trump. After all, the president’s race is at the top of the ticket this election.

Adam Sullivan: Biggest difference between you and Senator Feltes?

“Management, ”said Sununu, R-New Hampshire. "I think that is one of the biggest defining issues of this campaign. When you are dealing with not just the crisis but the challenges that we are going to have ahead in 2021.”

While Sununu points to his experience in the corner office during his past two terms as governor, Dan Feltes gets a little more personal.

“Feltes isn’t a household name, Sununu is. He comes from a family of politicians. His dad was governor, his brother was a U.S. senator. My dad worked in a furniture factory," Feltes said.

Feltes says he’s running for governor to fight for working class people. Sununu says he’s running for a third term because there’s more work to do.

“I’m very proud of the political service that my family has put together because here in New Hampshire it is about service," Sununu said.

As governor and senator majority leader, Sununu and Feltes were forced to work together over the past several years crafting budgets and bills, though Feltes points to dozens of pieces of legislation that were vetoed by Sununu.

“Paid family medical leave insurance to a minimum wage to clean energy to housing protections to health insurance in COVID," Feltes said.

When it comes to the state’s response to the coronavirus, Sununu has high approval ratings, which includes support from independents and Democrats.

“I believe transparency is the foundation of public trust, making sure that folks understand the hows and whys of what we are doing. Making sure that we are showing the data," said Sununu.

But when it came to reopening schools, Feltes says Sununu failed to lead.

“And he has no plan for our schools. No public health standards, no guidance to additional financial support for our schools on the ground," Feltes said.

“The teachers wanted to have flexibility, the school districts wanted to have flexibility. The parents wanted that flexibility so that is what we provided," Sununu said.

Which leads to the third topic of discussion, President Trump.

“It’s not about punting the responsibility down to the local level just like Trump," Feltes said.

Feltes and fellow Democrats are making a concerted effort to tie Sununu to the president. New Hampshire is a swing state that could have a big impact on the presidential race.

“I don’t think it is a shock to anyone that as a Republican, I support the president. I’ll be voting for the president,” Sununu said.

Sununu says Trump will create jobs and get the economy back on track. Though, he also did not shy away from criticism.

“I don’t like the way he tweets, I don’t like the way he talks sometimes, I don’t like certain things he says," Sununu said.

Feltes says he is enthusiastically supporting Joe Biden and declined to offer anything positive to say about Trump.

“I think we desperately need new leadership," Feltes said.

And he says the same is true for the Statehouse in Concord.

“This campaign is just getting started. The pundits calling it a long shot. But the pundits have been wrong before. I believe in the people, not the pundits,” said Feltes.

Independents, or undeclared voters, make up the largest voting block in New Hampshire. So, whoever wins here Nov. 3, from the president’s race down the ticket, will have to win independents as well.

