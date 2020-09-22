Advertisement

Campaign Countdown: New Hampshire candidates for governor discuss the issues

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - We wanted to ask New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and state Sen. Dan Feltes questions on three broad topics: Their differences, the state’s response to COVID-19 and President Trump. After all, the president’s race is at the top of the ticket this election.

Adam Sullivan: Biggest difference between you and Senator Feltes?

“Management, ”said Sununu, R-New Hampshire. "I think that is one of the biggest defining issues of this campaign. When you are dealing with not just the crisis but the challenges that we are going to have ahead in 2021.”

While Sununu points to his experience in the corner office during his past two terms as governor, Dan Feltes gets a little more personal.

“Feltes isn’t a household name, Sununu is. He comes from a family of politicians. His dad was governor, his brother was a U.S. senator. My dad worked in a furniture factory," Feltes said.

Feltes says he’s running for governor to fight for working class people. Sununu says he’s running for a third term because there’s more work to do.

“I’m very proud of the political service that my family has put together because here in New Hampshire it is about service," Sununu said.

As governor and senator majority leader, Sununu and Feltes were forced to work together over the past several years crafting budgets and bills, though Feltes points to dozens of pieces of legislation that were vetoed by Sununu.

“Paid family medical leave insurance to a minimum wage to clean energy to housing protections to health insurance in COVID," Feltes said.

When it comes to the state’s response to the coronavirus, Sununu has high approval ratings, which includes support from independents and Democrats.

“I believe transparency is the foundation of public trust, making sure that folks understand the hows and whys of what we are doing. Making sure that we are showing the data," said Sununu.

But when it came to reopening schools, Feltes says Sununu failed to lead.

“And he has no plan for our schools. No public health standards, no guidance to additional financial support for our schools on the ground," Feltes said.

“The teachers wanted to have flexibility, the school districts wanted to have flexibility. The parents wanted that flexibility so that is what we provided," Sununu said.

Which leads to the third topic of discussion, President Trump.

“It’s not about punting the responsibility down to the local level just like Trump," Feltes said.

Feltes and fellow Democrats are making a concerted effort to tie Sununu to the president. New Hampshire is a swing state that could have a big impact on the presidential race.

“I don’t think it is a shock to anyone that as a Republican, I support the president. I’ll be voting for the president,” Sununu said.

Sununu says Trump will create jobs and get the economy back on track. Though, he also did not shy away from criticism.

“I don’t like the way he tweets, I don’t like the way he talks sometimes, I don’t like certain things he says," Sununu said.

Feltes says he is enthusiastically supporting Joe Biden and declined to offer anything positive to say about Trump.

“I think we desperately need new leadership," Feltes said.

And he says the same is true for the Statehouse in Concord.

“This campaign is just getting started. The pundits calling it a long shot. But the pundits have been wrong before. I believe in the people, not the pundits,” said Feltes.

Independents, or undeclared voters, make up the largest voting block in New Hampshire. So, whoever wins here Nov. 3, from the president’s race down the ticket, will have to win independents as well.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Racial discrimination in mental health care

Updated: moments ago
Race and its impact on physical health are well documented. Minorities in this country are almost two-times more likely to suffer from a major chronic disease.

News

The politicization of CDC

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Vermont's top health official called out the political undertones in some of the recent messaging from the CDC.

News

Campaign Countdown: New Hampshire candidates for governor discuss the issues

Updated: 15 minutes ago
We wanted to ask New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and state Sen. Dan Feltes questions on three broad topics: Their differences, the state’s response to COVID-19 and President Trump. After all, the president’s race is at the top of the ticket this election.

News

Burlington officer accused of excessive force agrees to separation deal

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
One of the three Burlington police officers accused and cleared of excessive force agrees to leave the department in exchange for three years' pay.

News

Beekmantown youth soccer COVID case led to Clinton County school closure

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Clinton County, New York, officials are providing more details on a youth soccer game that led to Monday’s decision to shut down in-person learning for the entire district after just five days of class.

Latest News

News

Essex Westford grades pre-K to 5 to return to school full-time in October

Updated: 31 minutes ago
One Chittenden County school system will be moving many of its students back to in-person learning full-time.

News

Racial discrimination in mental health care

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Céline McArthur spoke with UVM Medical Center Child Psychiatrist Dr. David Rettew about some of the disparities and their impacts when it comes to mental health care.

News

Vt. Senate approves regulated cannabis; Scott not expected to oppose

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Other measures addressing climate change and police reform moved forward as lawmakers rushed to wrap up extended COVID session by Friday.

News

Beekmantown youth soccer COVID case led to Clinton County school closure

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Clinton County, New York, officials are providing more details on a youth soccer game that led to Monday’s decision to shut down in-person learning for the entire district after just five days of class.

News

A closer look at the Global Warming Solutions Act

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Darren Perron
Vermont lawmakers pass the Global Warming Solutions Act even after the governor vetoed it. Our Darren Perron takes a closer look at what it will do moving forward.

News

A closer look at the Global Warming Solutions Act

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vermont Senate followed the House to override the governor’s veto of the Global Warming Solutions Act.