Advertisement

Climber dies after fall in Franconia Notch State Park

Climber dies in Franconia Notch State Park
Climber dies in Franconia Notch State Park(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANCONIA, N.H. (WCAX) - A climber has died after a rock the size of a refrigerator severed his climbing rope.

It happened Sunday evening around 4 p.m. on Cannon Cliff in Franconia Notch State Park in New Hampshire.

Authorities say several people called 9-1-1 after seeing a climber fall. Climbers then rappelled down and found 34-year-old Massachusetts man Benjamin Kessel, they determined he died.

But it was getting late, so his body wasn’t recovered until Monday.

Rescuers determined the rock slid over the rope cutting it and knocking Kessel down 150-feet.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Small plane from Vermont crash-lands in Pennsylvania

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A small plane traveling from Vermont crash-landed on a residential street in Pennsylvania, injuring the pilot and a passenger.

News

Burlington police officer agrees to separation deal with the city

Updated: 4 hours ago
One of the three Burlington police officers accused and cleared of excessive force agrees to leave the department in exchange for three years' pay.

News

Burlington police officer agrees to separation deal with the city

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
One of the three Burlington police officers accused and cleared of excessive force agrees to leave the department in exchange for three years' pay.

News

Man sentenced to 22 years in prison for sex, drug trafficking

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The leader of a violent sex and drug trafficking ring has been sentenced to more than 22 years in federal prison.

Latest News

News

Vt. internet providers to receive $4-million for better broadband access

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Nearly half of the federal COVID-19 relief money set aside to build up broadband across Vermont is set to serve more than 1,600 homes.

News

Lake Placid preps for World University Games

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
For eleven days in January 2023, athletes from 600 universities in 60 nations will compete in 13 sports in Lake Placid and the surrounding North Country.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Beekmantown Central School District moves online after reported COVID cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
One second grade student at Beekmantown Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. There’s also an assumed positive case for a teacher at Beekmantown Middle School.

News

CityPlace partnership could create union jobs, affordable housing

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A partnership is in the works to create union jobs and affordable housing for the Burlington CityPlace project.

News

A mural that serves as justice for all

Updated: 10 hours ago
A mural in the south end of Burlington depicts a world where there is justice for all.