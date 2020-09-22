Climber dies after fall in Franconia Notch State Park

FRANCONIA, N.H. (WCAX) - A climber has died after a rock the size of a refrigerator severed his climbing rope.

It happened Sunday evening around 4 p.m. on Cannon Cliff in Franconia Notch State Park in New Hampshire.

Authorities say several people called 9-1-1 after seeing a climber fall. Climbers then rappelled down and found 34-year-old Massachusetts man Benjamin Kessel, they determined he died.

But it was getting late, so his body wasn’t recovered until Monday.

Rescuers determined the rock slid over the rope cutting it and knocking Kessel down 150-feet.

