Dartmouth College endowment up to $6B during pandemic

Dartmouth College students set to return to Hanover September 8.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Dartmouth College President Philip Hanlon says he is pleased with the school’s endowment return given how volatile the markets were in the second half of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The endowment has grown to $6 billion after generating a return of 7.6% for the fiscal year that ended June 30.

It contributed about 30%, or more than $270 million, to the college’s annual operating budget last year.

That helped fund a record-high level of undergraduate financial aid, diversity and inclusivity initiatives and scholarly research.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

