Davison chooses not to race at 2020 Worlds

Cites pandemic-related health concerns for making decision not to compete in upcoming World Championship and World Cup events in Europe.
By Mike McCune
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lea Davison will not be representing the U-S at the 2020 mountain bike World Championships this fall. Davison, a two-time Olympian was nominated to be part of the U-S squad that would compete in an abbreviated World Cup and World Championship calendar, scheduled to being with a World Cup event next week in the Czech Republic, with the World Championships following a week later in Austria and two more Cup events in Slovenia and Portugal later in October.

The Jericho native posted on Instragram today her reasoning for deciding not to travel to Europe and it has everything to do with health and the global pandemic. She said we are all faced with making very tough decisions because of COVID, adding:

"I am the most fit I have ever been, and I am a competitor. There is nothing I want more than to test my hard work over the past year against the best in the world. After much deliberation, the trip felt like too much of a risk for me.

My ultimate goal is to go to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and medal. In order to complete this goal, I need to stay healthy. Staying healthy means uninterrupted, quality training blocks up until next season. This is what it’s going to take. "

Davison represented the U-S in cross country mountain biking at both the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and the 2016 Games in Rio and is a two-time medalist at the World Championships. The 37-year-old is one of three U-S athletes in the mix for two potential spots on the Team USA roster for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed this summer, but will now take place next summer in Japan.

Mazie Hayden, a rising young two-sport athlete from Pittsfield and Killington Mountain School grad who competes in both mountain biking and freestyle ski cross, has been named to the U-S women’s elite team to compete in downhill mountain biking at those upcoming World Championships.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

