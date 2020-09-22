Advertisement

Essex Westford grades pre-K to 5 to return to school full-time in October

(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - One Chittenden County school system will be moving many of its students back to in-person learning full-time. The Essex Westford School District will start in-person learning in October for pre-K through 5th grade.

As the school year started, questions loomed about how education would look throughout the fall. For many of the schools, online learning has been a challenge for educators and parents alike.

"The school is doing a really great job. They are doing everything they are supposed to do, but I don’t know how to teach school or anything like that, and I have three kids in school, said Mary Rodriguez, a local parent.

She was pleasantly surprised when we told her about the district’s big news Tuesday that five schools in the district would resume in-person learning.

“This is the first time hearing of it and I think that’s awesome. I think it’s awesome because you don’t want your kids to be behind,” she said.

Other parents we spoke with had mixed reactions. “I am worried that somebody or that people will end up getting sick and then the school would go to full remote,” said Essex parent Sheila Porter.

“I think it will be great,” said Eric Hoffman, an Essex parent.

Superintendent Beth Cobb says they looked at the low statewide coronavirus numbers, adequate school staffing, plus established protocols that are being followed when school is in session. She also points to new guidance for kids in 5th grade and younger

“The most recent guidance that came out pre-K through 5, the social-distancing is now 3-foot. When it came out at the beginning of the summer it was 6-foot. It’s still 6-foot grades 6 to 12,” Cobb said.

But why come back full-time? Cobb points to the importance of in-person learning. “we know that good instruction for our younger students is being fully in-person. I think we did the best -- we did a great job with hybrid -- but kids need to be in the building,” she said.

She says inside spaces were already socially- distance friendly and the kids have been respectful and responsible while at school. “We know there are anxieties and I think there were more anxieties in the summer. Then people started to get into the building and realizing that, oh this is ok, and being able to experience it,” Cobb said.

No teachers were made available to comment on the changes.

District officials say that they’ll evaluate how things will change with updated guidance for things like recess.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

News

COVID vs. the common cold: How Vt. schools are preparing for winter

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
As cold and flu season looms, many are concerned about both sicknesses making their way through schools and being confused with COVID-19.

News

Beekmantown Central School District moves online after reported COVID cases

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
One second grade student at Beekmantown Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. There’s also an assumed positive case for a teacher at Beekmantown Middle School.

News

Champlain Valley Head Start offers virtual program

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Providing in-home educational opportunities for low income and need-based families is what Champlain Valley Head Start is all about, but due to COVID-19 they had to adjust their practice.

News

PCBs closure could jump-start $70M BHS renovation plans

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Christina Guessferd
Burlington High School will stay closed for the rest of the fall semester as students learn remotely. One option is to do the cleanup now as part of the district’s planned $70 million renovations.

News

Sanitized school buses the new normal across region

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Buses are getting cleaned daily to help stop the spread of coronavirus among Vermont students.

News

Winooski school district discusses removing school resource officer

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:31 AM EDT
|
By Ike Bendavid and Erin Brown
The Winooski School District Board says it wants more community input before voting on whether to remove the school resource officer.

News

Burlington community center creates space for remote learners

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT
|
By Kevin Gaiss
For working parents in Burlington who have children learning remotely, the Sara Holbrook Community Center has now been named the first COVID-19 child care hub in the area.

Back To School

Burlington School District creates School Safety Task Force

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT
|
By WCAX News Team
The district is inviting members of the community to participate.

News

Stowe schools put COVID-19 protocols to the test

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT
|
By Christina Guessferd
Students in all three Stowe schools may have been exposed to someone with COVID19.

News

State ban on tuition to religious schools challenged

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
A lawsuit claims Vermont must change its policy to pay the tuition to families who choose to send their child to a religious private school through a school choice program.