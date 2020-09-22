Advertisement

Fall officially begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Summer is coming to a close Tuesday morning as Autumn officially begins at 9:30 a.m.

It may already feel like fall in our region with the chilly mornings, but it doesn’t officially start until later Tuesday morning.

The leaves on many of the trees are already changing. You can see a lot of red color in the mountains.

We want to see what fall looks like in your town, so send in your foliage photos here.

