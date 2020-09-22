Hassan seeks answers from insurers on virus testing costs

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and eight of her colleagues are raising concerns about people being charged for coronavirus tests.

Under federal law enacted earlier this year, insurers are required to cover costs associated with testing for the virus.

But Hassan and other senators said they’ve heard from constituents who have received unexpected bills.

