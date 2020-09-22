Advertisement

How to recognize warning signs of suicide

File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - How do you recognize when someone may be thinking of self-harm or suicide? It’s a question we’re asking during suicide prevention month.

According to the Vermont Department of Health, only a third of people who died by suicide in Vermont reported a history of mental health treatment. Because most people who take their own lives are not seen by mental health agencies, it’s up to the people who know them to recognize when something is wrong.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Karen Kurrle, director of intensive care services at Washington County Mental Health Services and Katie Aiken, with United Counseling Services.

TO FIND HELP:

VERMONT CARE PARTNERS INTAKE & CRISIS LINES: https://vermontcarepartners.org/intake-and-crisis-lines/

HOTLINES & SCREENING TOOLS:

-Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (800-273-8255) -- www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

-VT Crisis Text Line: Text “VT” to 741741

Text VT to 741741 - Crisis Text Line is FREE - 24/7 support.

You get an automated text response first, and then a response from a trained crisis counselor. They work with you until you are cool and calm and have a positive plan for next steps.

-The Trevor Project: www.thetrevorproject.org

Trevor Lifeline: 866-488-7386 www.TrevorSpace.org Trevor Chat: 202-304-1200 Trevor Text: Text the word “Trevor”

Providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning youth.

-Vermont Statewide Domestic Violence Hotline - 800-228-7395

-Vermont Statewide Sexual Violence Hotline - 800-489-7273

-VTHelplink.org: 802-565-LINK

Connects people to the drug and alcohol support services they need.

-Trans Lifeline: www.translifeline.org 877-565-8860

-Veterans Crisis Line: www.veteranscrisisline.net 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and PRESS 1

-Mental Health Agency Crisis Line Numbers by Region: https://vermontcarepartners.org/crisis-lines/

PDF Download https://vtspc.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/VT-crisis-lines-resource.pdf

-Vermont 211:

• Dial 2-1-1 anywhere in Vermont or visit www.Vermont211.org to get live referral help to public and private state and community services.

Help for Vermonters struggling with thoughts of self-harm

