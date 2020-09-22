Advertisement

Kinney Drugs offering free flavoring of medication

By Alexandra Montgomery
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When kids get sick, it’s important they finish the entire round of medicine to get better again, and now local pharmacists are making that process easier.

For a limited time, Kinney Drugs is taking medicine from “yuk to yum” for free. Flavoring medications to make them taste like grape or bubblegum usually costs $2.99, but during a time when kids are going back to school, pharmacists say they expect kids to be getting sick with things like sinus infections and sore throats.

Pharmacist Hayley Hooks says while not all medicines can be changed, they have a list of flavors kids and adults can choose from. “We have a lot of antibiotics that are going to be coming down the pipeline for these children. The most important reason for us doing this because it increases or enhances adherence, and so we know when medication tastes better, children are more apt to take it,” said Hooks.

Walgreens offers the flavoring for $2.99. CVS does it for free, but only at the pharmacies located inside Target stores.

Besides giving out medication, Kinney pharmacists say they’re busy giving out flu shots. During the pandemic, you don’t have to schedule an appointment, but you can. “I love the Ben Franklin quote an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, so I really try to help my patient population understand it’s really important to get the flu vaccine,” said Hooks.

She says they’re following CDC guidelines on giving the vaccines, including wearing more PPE and disinfecting in between patients.

