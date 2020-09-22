Lake Placid preps for World university games

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - For eleven days in January 2023, athletes from 600 universities in 60 nations will compete in 13 sports in Lake Placid and the surrounding North Country.

Millions of dollars have been poured into the Olympic sites bringing them up to date for the event.

People who live there were able to get updates and the organizer’s questions about what’s going on, and how their lives will be impacted during that time.

Here’s how organizers answered a question about the impact COVID-19 is having.

“It’s a great question and it’s something we are following obviously in all of our planning, having to re-adjust and tracking all of the state regulations and following them,” Executive Director of the ADKSC said. “To be honest, we do not know what the impact will be in 2023 but we are planning for additional considerations and working very closely with FISUand state, local authorities in making sure that we will be able to have a safe and successful event in 2023.”

Organizers say they plan to watch other international events between now and 2023 to see how they’re managed for some guidance.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.