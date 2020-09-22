Advertisement

Man sentenced to 22 years in prison for sex, drug trafficking

BrianFolksWeb
BrianFolksWeb(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The leader of a violent sex and drug trafficking ring has been sentenced to more than 22 years in federal prison.

The feds say 45-year-old Brian Folks ran the two operations in Burlington from June 2012 to March 2016.

In one, he sold cocaine and heroin throughout the city.

Evidence showed folks then used his access to drugs to recruit young women and forced them to prostitute.

At least one of the victims was a 17-year-old who was addicted to heroin.

Folks advertised her online for prostitution.

He was sentenced to 22 years and 6 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

