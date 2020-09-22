Advertisement

NASA unveils $28 billion plan to land first woman on the moon

NASA is unveiling plans to send the first woman to the moon.
NASA is unveiling plans to send the first woman to the moon.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020
(CNN) - NASA is unveiling plans to send the first woman to the moon.

The $28 billion plan aims to land a woman and a man on the moon in 2024.

The trip would mark the first time humans would land on the lunar surface since 1972.

One NASA administrator said the moon mission would be for scientific discovery, economic benefits and inspiration for a new generation of explorers.

The astronauts will spend nearly a week collecting samples and conducting experiments.

The mission will also allow for a slow build up of infrastructure and the development of the Artemis Base Camp, which would be for long-term moon exploration missions.

