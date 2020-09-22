Advertisement

New Hampshire white nationalist goes on trial over threats

Christopher Cantwell-File photo
Christopher Cantwell-File photo (WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H (AP) - A white nationalist who rose to prominence during a deadly 2017 rally in Virginia is on trial on federal charges of threatening to rape the wife of a person with whom he was having a dispute.

Christopher Cantwell is accused of using the Telegram messaging app to make the threat in 2019.

The Keene, New Hampshire, resident has pleaded not guilty to several charges including extortion and sending interstate threats.

Cantwell pleaded guilty in 2018 to assault after he was accused of using pepper spray against two counterprotesters during the Unite the Right white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Everyone in the courtroom was wearing masks because of the pandemic as the trial started Tuesday.

