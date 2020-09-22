Pence indirectly mentions marker of 200,000 US virus deaths

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence briefly and indirectly lamented a “heartbreaking moment” in the coronavirus pandemic that referred to the 200,000 U.S. lives lost without mentioning the actual number.

Pence spoke at a campaign stop in Gilford, New Hampshire, and devoted about 6 minutes of his speech to the pandemic.

He praised efforts to manufacture ventilators, conduct widespread testing and develop a vaccine.

He said he thinks of the families who have lost loved ones daily but said hundreds of thousands of lives have been saved.

The milestone of 200,000 deaths was reported Tuesday by Johns Hopkins University based on figures supplied by state health authorities.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)