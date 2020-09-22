Racial discrimination in mental health care

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Race and its impact on physical health are well documented. Minorities in this country are almost two-times more likely to suffer from a major chronic disease.

And that statistic helps drive another -- racial and ethnic minorities are more likely to get sick and die from COVID-19. But it doesn’t end there, minorities are also at a disadvantage when it comes to mental health care.

Céline McArthur spoke with UVM Medical Center Child Psychiatrist Dr. David Rettew about some of the disparities and their impacts when it comes to mental health care.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.