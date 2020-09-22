‘Red flag’ fire warning issued in New Hampshire

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Fire officials issued a “red flag warning” Tuesday across the state of New Hampshire and parts of Maine. The warning is due to extremely dry conditions.

Because of that, many local cities and towns have issued burn bans, including small backyard campfires.

Fire officials say, with the wind, even a small fire could spread quickly.

“Conditions exist environmentally that if we do get a fire it is going to take off on us, for the simplest terms. It has the ability to rapidly progress,” Hanover Fire Chief Martin McMillan said.

Fire officials say the majority of forest fires have a manmade connection.

No significant rain is in the forecast for the next several days.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.