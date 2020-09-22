Sanders says Democrats need to prepare for Trump ’nightmare scenario’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is sounding the alarm over concerns that President Trump will likely try to delegitimize the results of the November election.

Sanders told the New York Times Monday that he will do everything he can in the coming weeks to prepare for the “nightmare scenario” where Trump declares himself the winner and refuses to step down if he loses.

“We are living in an unprecedented and dangerous moment — extremely dangerous moment — in American history,” Sanders told the newspaper. “My main focus is to prevent Donald Trump from staying in office if he loses the election, to prevent him from delegitimizing the election results, to make sure that every vote cast is counted, to make sure that voters are not intimidated.”

Sanders said that Joe Biden has an excellent chance to win that that he is worried the Biden campaign is not doing enough to reach “nontraditional voters,” including young people and Latinos. He is expected to make a speech in Washington on Thursday — his first major in-person appearance since dropping out of the presidential race.

