Scott leads poll, tops favorability ratings

Gov. Phil Scott and challenger David Zuckerman-File photo
Gov. Phil Scott and challenger David Zuckerman-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite some disagreements with lawmakers on major bills, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott appears headed to an easy reelection.

A new poll shows Scott with a 30-point lead over his challenger.

The survey conducted for Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS shows if the election were held today, Scott would get 55% of the vote compared to 24% for Democrat David Zuckerman. Another 16% of voters remain undecided.

Scott has no doubt been helped by his handling of the pandemic and Vermont’s status of having the lowest incidence of disease and lowest rate of positive tests in the country.

That translates in the poll to a 68% favorability rating for the Republican, better than Sen. Patrick Leahy, Sen. Bernie Sanders or Rep. Peter Welch. Scott is so popular right now that the people surveyed would favor him over eight-term incumbent Leahy were Scott to seek that seat in 2022.

Click here for the full poll results.

