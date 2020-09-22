State leaders to update Vermont’s travel map.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There will be another press conference with Vermont state leaders on Tuesday to talk about the pandemic.

Starting Tuesday, Vermont’s travel map will be updated each Tuesday instead of Friday. The map displays the counties from which travelers to Vermont may need to quarantine or can travel freely.

We also expect an update on COVID-19 cases statewide.

The press conference starts at 11 a.m. and we’ll carry it live for you right here on Channel 3.

