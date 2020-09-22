Advertisement

UVM and faculty union at an impasse

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont and the faculty union are at an impasse over the return to school this fall.

In a statement Tuesday, UVM administrators said they were not able to come to agree on a few things, including midsemester changes to whether courses are taught in-person, hybrid or remote; getting rid of student course evaluations; and whether faculty should be paid more to prepare for fall classes.

They were able to come to an agreement on other issues, like suspending pre-tenure reviews, accessing professional development funds to enhance remote work, getting more technical support for classroom teaching and COVID-19 safety initiatives.

