Vt. internet providers to receive $4-million for better broadband access

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly half of the federal COVID-19 relief money set aside to build up broadband across Vermont is set to serve more than 1,600 homes.

Just under $4-million was awarded to six different internet service providers.

The projects are set to benefit Vermonters who lack high-speed internet, some of who need it for telehealth visits, distance learning, or telework.

Work should be completed by the end of 2020.

There is still $4-million dollars available in grants.

The money will be awarded to providers through a competitive bidding process.

The companies awarded are:

  • $502,000 to ECFiber to extend its fiber network to reach 251 locations
  • $45,691 to Franklin Telephone to extend its fiber network to reach 24 locations
  • $762,662 to Wireless Partners to extend its wireless network to reach 668 locations
  • $142,939 to Spectrum (Charter) to extend its cable broadband service to reach 156 locations
  • $1,789,150 to Tilson to deploy a fiber network to reach 360 locations
  • $749,405 to Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom extend its fiber network to reach 192 locations

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

