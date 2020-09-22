Vt. Senate approves regulated cannabis; Scott not expected to oppose

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers Tuesday took final action to approve a bill setting up a regulated market to tax and sell marijuana, and the measure now heads to Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who has indicated he will let it become law. The cannabis bill, along with measures addressing climate change and police reform were among the bills moving forward as lawmakers rush to wrap up the extended COVID session.

With just days left in one of the longest legislative sessions in recent memory, Vermont lawmakers Tuesday took action on a number of longstanding priorities. The Global Warming Solutions Act is now law after the Senate overrode Governor Scott’s veto 22 to 8. Now, the Legislature will appoint the Climate Council’s members, who will draft specific policies. They’ll be members of the science, business, and energy sectors. “So that there is a complete view and lens of the climate on our communities, our economy, and how to address the challenges ahead of us,” said Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman.

A taxed and regulated market for cannabis is also inching toward the finish line. The Senate gave it their final seal of approval and it now heads to the governor’s desk, where he hasn’t said he’ll sign it, but has warmed up to it.

“It appears that they’ve come a long ways and they’ve really tried to meet my concerns, and I appreciate that from the Legislature,” Scott said.

Lawmakers Tuesday also overwhelmingly approved a bill expunging low-level marijuana possession convictions. Zuckerman says he’s pleased with the progress the Legislature’s taken on cannabis. “There’s still more to do to repair the damage done by the war on drugs and the oppression, particularly on communities of color. This is part of the systemic racism that we’ve been working to address,” he said.

The House also approved another big step in police reform -- a bill limiting the rare circumstances in which law enforcement can use deadly force. In deciding whether deadly force is justified, police officers would have to take into account the entire circumstances, including mental health or medical issues. That proposal now moves onto the Senate.

The Senate still must pass the budget. One of the biggest line items is bridge funding for the Vermont State College System. The governor said most of the measures in his budget were adopted, but says there were a few disappointments along the way.

There’s still a few days left and a few more bills to get through, but lawmakers are hoping to wrap up by this Friday.

