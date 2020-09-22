Warming up for the first day of fall.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fall officially arrives at 9:30 AM today. Hurricane Teddy will remain far out in the Atlantic, but will spread a few high clouds into eastern portions of the region during the afternoon. It will also be breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph. Highs today will be warmer...in the mid 60s. Tonight won’t be nearly as cold as the past several nights, with lows holding in the 40s. An isolated sprinkle is possible Wednesday, otherwise it will be partly sunny and even warmer.

Clouds will increase on Thursday, with showers catching up to us by evening. This is due to a cold front, which will bring a few lingering showers into Friday. Up to 1/4 inch of rain is possible in spots, but we need much more to help with the drought.

The first weekend of fall will actually feel more like summer, with highs well into the 70s. Another system may bring a more beneficial rain Sunday night and Monday. Stay tuned.

