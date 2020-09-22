Advertisement

Warming up for the first day of fall.

By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fall officially arrives at 9:30 AM today. Hurricane Teddy will remain far out in the Atlantic, but will spread a few high clouds into eastern portions of the region during the afternoon. It will also be breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph. Highs today will be warmer...in the mid 60s. Tonight won’t be nearly as cold as the past several nights, with lows holding in the 40s. An isolated sprinkle is possible Wednesday, otherwise it will be partly sunny and even warmer.

Clouds will increase on Thursday, with showers catching up to us by evening. This is due to a cold front, which will bring a few lingering showers into Friday. Up to 1/4 inch of rain is possible in spots, but we need much more to help with the drought.

The first weekend of fall will actually feel more like summer, with highs well into the 70s. Another system may bring a more beneficial rain Sunday night and Monday. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dave has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Monday weathercast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Your Monday evening outlook

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Sharon Meyer
More clear nights and sunny days ahead, but temperatures will moderate into the 70s again!

Forecast

More sunshine on the way, with warmer temperatures.

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dave Busch
High pressure will continue to bring sunny skies today. Tonight won't be as cold as the past few nights. Temperatures will warm up as we get into the first few days of fall. Only a few showers are expected by Friday, and we really need rain.

Latest News

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: 19 hours ago
The latest update from the WCAX Weather team.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT
|
By Dan Dowling
Sunny skies and just below seasonable temperatures continue through the start of the week.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT
Dave has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT
Morning Weather Webcast

Forecast

Very quiet weather the next several days.

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
A strong area of high pressure will keep our weather dry through Thursday (we definitely need rain). Patchy frost is likely again tonight, then temperatures will warm up during the week. We'll finally have a chance for showers on Friday.

Forecast

Frost/freeze again Sunday morning, then plenty of sunshine on the way.

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
Most locations will be at or below freezing early Sunday morning. Dry, sunny weather will continue into Tuesday, with a gradual warming trend. Our next chance for showers won't occur until Friday, and we definitely need the rain.