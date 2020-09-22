Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Autumnal Equinox! Fall arrived at 9:30 this morning and we’ve had another beautiful day for our first day of a beautiful season!

Along with the sunshine today, temperatures have been seasonably cool, but we have some warmer weather on the way. Temperatures will be reaching the 70s again Wednesday, and with just the chance for an isolated sprinkle.

There may be a few showers overnight Thursday night into Friday. that will be bringing milder air into the region for the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s, feeling a lot like late summer.

Our next chance for some much needed rain will be Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will be back in the 60s again for day time highs after that.

