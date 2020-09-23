22 Middlebury College students ‘barred’ for COVID violations

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) - Middlebury College says 22 students have been “barred from campus” due to “significant COVID-19 conduct violations” this past weekend.

In a Monday message to the campus community, Dean of Students Derek Doucet said the school took “swift action,” but he could not share any details of what prompted the school to take the action. The school’s COVID-19 dashboard reports that so far during the current school year 27 Middlebury students have been removed from campus due to violations of the school’s COVID-19 protocols.

A total of 44 students have been disciplined. The school reports it has conducted almost 6,370 COVID-19 tests and had two positives.

