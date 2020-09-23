Advertisement

4 NY residents indicted on federal meth charges

(WITN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Four people from northern New York are facing federal drug charges for allegedly planning to make meth.

Police say Bradley Price, 44, of Ausable, Leah Cross 30, of Ausable Forks, Carl Estes, 35, of Keeseville, and Andrew Barber, 28, of Plattsburgh have all be indicted.

Authorities say that in July and August, the group conspired to make methamphetamine. Each was also charged with possessing and distributing pseudoephedrine, knowing it would be used to make the meth.

If convicted, each of them face up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $1 million.

