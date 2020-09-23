A bit more in the way of clouds today, but also warmer temperatures.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A weak upper-level disturbance will keep the skies partly sunny today, with possibly an isolated afternoon sprinkle. Otherwise, it will be decent for outdoor activities, with highs in the low 70s. Thursday will be warmer, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

A cold front is still expected to come through Friday, but unfortunately only a few light showers are expected with it. The first weekend of fall will feel more like summer, with mostly sunny skies and highs well into the 70s on Saturday. A few spots may hit 80 degrees. Sunday will also be warm, and showers will arrive during the afternoon.

A pattern change looks to be underway early next week, with showers likely Monday and Tuesday...certainly good news for the drought and brush fire risk.

