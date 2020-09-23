Air Force Two makes emergency landing in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - Air Force Two is grounded in New Hampshire after having to make an emergency landing.

Vice President Mike Pence gave a speech in Gilford, Tuesday and was in the process of returning to D.C.

Sparks and smoke could be seen flying out of one of the engines just seconds into lifting off after the plane hit a bird.

After pilots made a safe landing, Pence jumped on a cargo plane to get back to D.C.

Air Force Two is grounded in New Hampshire for inspection.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.