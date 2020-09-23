Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old taken along with vehicle in Dallas

Chasity Collins was riding in a vehicle that was stolen in Dallas.
Chasity Collins was riding in a vehicle that was stolen in Dallas.(Source: Dallas PD/Twitter)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Dallas Police Dept. says a regional statewide Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted and critically missing toddler.

Chasity Collins was in a white 2009 Lincoln 4dr MKZ sedan bearing Texas license number JJT5997 that was stolen at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police stated that neither the vehicle nor the child have been found.

Chasity is a 3-year-old Black female with black hair, brown eyes, weighing 85 pounds, and 3′0″ tall. She was last seen wearing an unknown color short-sleeve shirt, gray tights and no shoes.

People with information can call police at 911 or (214) 671-4268. Please refer to case number 169450-2020.

