Advertisement

Apple apologizes after ‘Siri’ points users to law enforcement as terrorists

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Apple has apologized this afternoon after several online videos showed Siri recommending police departments when asked where the closest terrorists were located.

“It’s disheartening. It’s disappointing,” Lt. Zimmel with Grand Forks Police said this morning. Zimmel’s words were echoed by several other law enforcement officers today when sent the recording of the following conversation:

“Hey Siri, where are the closest terrorists?” our Crime and Safety reporter, Bailey Hurley asked.

‘The nearest one I see is West Fargo Police Department on 4th Ave. in West Fargo, does that one sound good?’ Siri replied.

“2020 in it’s entirety I think all of us can all collectively agree can go away,” Lt. Zimmel said.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says while he’s disappointed with Siri’s response altogether, he’s mostly worried her answer will deter people from seeking help in the future. Jahner says it’s important people feel like law enforcement offices and officers are safe spaces.

“You set up a scenario where you may have the interpretation that they are referring to the police, referring to law enforcement in a derogatory fashion," U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley said. "The last four or five months in North Dakota has been the most violent period that anyone can remember with the violence towards law enforcement. We’ve had an officer killed, we had officers and sheriff’s deputies shot, we had a case just last week that out officer indicted where a Fargo Police Officer was face to face with a loaded gun.”

In a statement to Valley News Live this afternoon, Apple apologized for the error and says the issue has been fixed. “Siri directs users to the police when they make requests that indicate emergency situations. In this case, Siri misinterpreted the query as users wanting to report terrorist activity to police.”

“That actually does make some sense because if someone does suspect that there are terroristic activities within the community, it’s very hard to get a direct line to the FBI,” Zimmel said.

Zimmel says while he hopes the error is fixed for good, his officers, like officers everywhere, will continue serving their counties and cities as best they can to keep everyone safe.

“People here are going to put the uniform on every day and go out and serve their community without regard to messages like that or things that are happening in the outside world,” he said.

When asked where the nearest terrorists are located, Siri’s new response states she doesn’t know how to respond.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Businesses find new ways to operate during pandemic

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Céline McArthur
How are businesses adjusting how they operate during the pandemic? Our media partners at Seven Days are taking a closer look. Celine McArthur spoke with Ken Picard about what he found.

News

Businesses find new ways to operate during pandemic

Updated: 26 minutes ago
WCAX 5 p.m. News, Part 2

Politics

Hassan pushes Fauci on vaccine transparency

Updated: 35 minutes ago
New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan told top health officials Tuesday she’s concerned Americans are losing confidence in the government’s COVID-19 vaccine response.

News

CVPH employee hospitalized with COVID-19

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
An employee at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh has been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19

Politics

Cobb says support for Stefanik puts ACA in jeopardy

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Tedra Cobb, The Democrat running for New York’s 21st Congressional District, held a virtual event Wednesday to discuss the importance of the Senate holding off on filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat.

Latest News

News

CVPH employee who works close to patients tests positive for COVID

Updated: 47 minutes ago
An employee at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh has been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19.

News

UVM Health Network pushes back against GMCB budget cuts

Updated: 58 minutes ago
The leader of the UVM Health Network, Vermont’s largest health care network, is pushing back against state regulators, saying mandated budget cuts will put a further strain on access to patient care and make it more expensive.

News

School bus driver dies after suffering medical event on bus

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

CVPH employee hospitalized with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
An employee at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh has been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19

News

UVM Health Network pushes back against regulator’s budget cuts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
The leader of the UVM Health Network, Vermont’s largest health care network, is pushing back against state regulators, saying mandated budget cuts will put a further strain on access to patient care and make it more expensive.

AP

Virtual campfire kicks off new program for blind students in NH

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Blind and low-vision students will be learning how to toast marshmallows over a campfire, and build confidence, as part of a vocational rehabilitation program.