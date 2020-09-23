Burlington Fire Department adds electric vehicle to their fleet
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Fire Department added an electric vehicle to their fleet.
According to a Facebook post by the department, it will primarily be used by the Fire Marshal’s Office when conducting inspections around the Queen City.
But they also expect staff will use it when traveling to training sessions around the state.
