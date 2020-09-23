Advertisement

Burlington Fire Department adds electric vehicle to their fleet

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Fire Department added an electric vehicle to their fleet.

According to a Facebook post by the department, it will primarily be used by the Fire Marshal’s Office when conducting inspections around the Queen City.

But they also expect staff will use it when traveling to training sessions around the state.

Today we placed in service a new fully electric administrative vehicle. The car will be primarily used by the Fire...

Posted by Burlington Vermont Fire Department on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

