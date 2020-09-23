Church Street Fashion Week taking a different approach for 2020

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fashion Week on the Church Street Marketplace looks very different this year.

In the past, retailers offered trunk shows, live fashion events, and major sales to encourage foot traffic. This year, technology is more in fashion. Stores that have resisted an online presence are now getting in the game and others that are more social media savvy are hosting Instagram live events.

“For us, it’s great. We have actually transitioned to virtual selling probably since mid-March when COVID hit and all of us retailers had to close. So, pretty early on we started hosting live events, so we’ve gained a lot of traction over the last six months or so,” said Erin Brennan with Jess Boutique.

Fashion Week ends Friday night after an evening of shopping and dining.

