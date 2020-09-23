Advertisement

Cobb says support for Stefanik puts ACA in jeopardy

Rep. Elise Stefanik and challenger Tedra Cobb
Rep. Elise Stefanik and challenger Tedra Cobb (WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Tedra Cobb, The Democrat running for New York’s 21st Congressional District, held a virtual event Wednesday to discuss the importance of the Senate holding off on filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat.

Cobb says that the fate of the Affordable Care Act is inextricably linked with the Senate confirmation vote because the court will be hearing a key case on the ACA a week after the election.

Cobb supporters from around the region that rely on the ACA spoke about how it takes care of their medical needs. Cobb says a vote for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik puts the ACA in jeopardy. “Elise Stefanik has voted five times to repeal the Affordable Care Act, right, and to strip away protections for people with pre-existing conditions. And Elise Stefanik has supported a taxpayer-funded lawsuit -- this is the funded lawsuit you and I are paying for -- this lawsuit in front of the Supreme Court, that’s why it’s tied to Elise Stefanik. Everyone should know that we are paying for this lawsuit to discriminate and to take away our protections,” Cobb said.

Rep. Stefanik, along with most GOP members, says the Supreme Court seat should be filled as soon as possible.

