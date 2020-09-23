Colchester woman killed in head-on crash

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester man is seriously hurt and a woman is dead after a crash on Main Street around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a pick up truck hauling a trailer went over the center line and hit an SUV head on.

They say 76-year-old Robert LaValley of Colchester was driving the pick up and was seriously hurt. His passenger, 72-year-old Nancy LaValley, died at the hospital.

Police say they were both trapped in the truck and had to be pulled out by firefighters.

The woman driving the SUV was reportedly pulled out of her car by witnesses after a small fire in the engine bay. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

