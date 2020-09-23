CVPH employee hospitalized with COVID-19

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - An employee at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh has been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19

The Occupational Health and Wellness team is currently reaching out to employees who have been identified as having had contact with this employee.

And the health department is reaching out to patients who may have had direct contact.

The employee was admitted through the emergency department and is in fair condition.

