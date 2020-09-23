Advertisement

CVPH employee hospitalized with COVID-19

Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital-File photo
Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - An employee at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh has been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19

The Occupational Health and Wellness team is currently reaching out to employees who have been identified as having had contact with this employee.

And the health department is reaching out to patients who may have had direct contact.

The employee was admitted through the emergency department and is in fair condition.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

State Police to move central Vermont barracks to Berlin

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The State Police are planning to move the central Vermont barracks from Middlesex to Berlin.

News

200,000 dead as Trump vilifies science, prioritizes politics

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By JASON DEAREN
Over the past six months, the Trump administration has prioritized politics over science at key moments, refusing to follow expert advice that might have contained the spread of the virus and COVID-19, the disease it causes.

News

First batch of Vermont ballots on their way to voters

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont Secretary of State’s office says the first batch of mail-in ballots went out Tuesday.

AP

Driver dies after car hits pole in Brattleboro

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Brattleboro police say a car struck a utility pole in Brattleboro and left the driver dead.

Latest News

News

Two firefighters injured in Williston warehouse fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Williston firefighters responded to an overnight blaze at a warehouse and two crew members received injuries.

News

Burlington Fire Department adds electric vehicle to fleet

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Burlington Fire Department added an electric vehicle to their fleet.

News

Nursing assistant students get practical skills through hybrid class

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Health care workers are needed now more than ever and that has kept one training class for nurses continuing in ways organizers never anticipated.

News

Air Force Two makes emergency landing in New Hampshire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Air Force Two is grounded in New Hampshire after having to make an emergency landing.

News

Air Force Two makes emergency landing in New Hampshire

Updated: 3 hours ago
Air Force Two is grounded in New Hampshire after having to make an emergency landing.

News

Gov. Scott: President should hold off on picking RBG’s replacement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Republican Gov. Phil Scott says the president should hold off until after the election.