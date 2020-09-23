Advertisement

Driver dies after car hits pole in Brattleboro

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Brattleboro police say a car struck a utility pole in Brattleboro and left the driver dead.

The crash on Upper Dummerston Road was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The name of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, is being withheld until relatives can be notified.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

