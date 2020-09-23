Advertisement

Fatal Clinton County fire called suspicious

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACK BROOK, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York authorities continue to investigate a fire last month that killed a Clinton County woman and they are now calling it suspicious.

Fire crews responded August 29 to the house fire off Route 9N in the town of Black Brook. Marion Collins, 87, was found inside. She was brought to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police Tuesday said autopsy results indicate she died of asphyxia due to smoke inhalation. They say the fire is now considered suspicious and that the cause remains under investigation, as well as the manner of death.

