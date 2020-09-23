First batch of Vermont ballots on their way to voters

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Secretary of State’s office says the first batch of mail-in ballots went out Tuesday.

For the first time ever, every registered Vermonter this year will receive a ballot for the 2020 general election between now and October 7. That’s just shy of half a million ballots heading out in the mail.

Vt. Secretary of State Jim Condos says if you don’t receive your ballot by October 7, reach out to your town clerk.

You should send your ballot back no later than October 24 to be sure it arrives in time to be counted on Election Day, November 3. If you haven’t mailed it by then, you should bring it to your town clerk’s office or to the polls in person on Election Day.

Poll workers will be checking ballots as they arrive in the mail and checking names off the voter checklist to make sure no one votes twice.

You’ll still be able to vote in person on Election Day. Polls will be open at their normal times and close at 7 p.m. Expect a similar scene as the primaries with limited capacities, social distancing and PPE.

About 45 towns were in the initial batch Tuesday. To see if your town’s ballots have been mailed, click here and follow the link to “Mailed Ballots by Town”

