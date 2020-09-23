Advertisement

First batch of Vermont ballots on their way to voters

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Secretary of State’s office says the first batch of mail-in ballots went out Tuesday.

For the first time ever, every registered Vermonter this year will receive a ballot for the 2020 general election between now and October 7. That’s just shy of half a million ballots heading out in the mail.

Vt. Secretary of State Jim Condos says if you don’t receive your ballot by October 7, reach out to your town clerk.

You should send your ballot back no later than October 24 to be sure it arrives in time to be counted on Election Day, November 3. If you haven’t mailed it by then, you should bring it to your town clerk’s office or to the polls in person on Election Day.

Poll workers will be checking ballots as they arrive in the mail and checking names off the voter checklist to make sure no one votes twice.

You’ll still be able to vote in person on Election Day. Polls will be open at their normal times and close at 7 p.m. Expect a similar scene as the primaries with limited capacities, social distancing and PPE.

About 45 towns were in the initial batch Tuesday. To see if your town’s ballots have been mailed, click here and follow the link to “Mailed Ballots by Town”

Related Stories:

Ballots being mailed out to all registered Vermont voters

Federal lawsuit seeks to halt Vt. vote-by-mail plan

Vermonters alarmed by apparent hobbling of Postal Service

Vermonters smash primary voting records

Record number of ballots requested for Vt. primary election

Vermont House approves mail-in election

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

State Police to move central Vermont barracks to Berlin

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The State Police are planning to move the central Vermont barracks from Middlesex to Berlin.

News

200,000 dead as Trump vilifies science, prioritizes politics

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By JASON DEAREN
Over the past six months, the Trump administration has prioritized politics over science at key moments, refusing to follow expert advice that might have contained the spread of the virus and COVID-19, the disease it causes.

News

CVPH employee hospitalized with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
An employee at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh has been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19

AP

Driver dies after car hits pole in Brattleboro

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Brattleboro police say a car struck a utility pole in Brattleboro and left the driver dead.

Latest News

News

Two firefighters injured in Williston warehouse fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Williston firefighters responded to an overnight blaze at a warehouse and two crew members received injuries.

News

Burlington Fire Department adds electric vehicle to fleet

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Burlington Fire Department added an electric vehicle to their fleet.

News

Nursing assistant students get practical skills through hybrid class

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Health care workers are needed now more than ever and that has kept one training class for nurses continuing in ways organizers never anticipated.

News

Air Force Two makes emergency landing in New Hampshire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Air Force Two is grounded in New Hampshire after having to make an emergency landing.

News

Air Force Two makes emergency landing in New Hampshire

Updated: 3 hours ago
Air Force Two is grounded in New Hampshire after having to make an emergency landing.

News

Gov. Scott: President should hold off on picking RBG’s replacement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Republican Gov. Phil Scott says the president should hold off until after the election.