Gov. Scott: President should hold off on picking RBG’s replacement

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - President Trump says he will announce his pick for the Supreme Court Saturday night at 5 p.m.

Yesterday, Senate Republicans said they have enough votes to proceed with a nomination before Election Day on November 3rd.

But here at home, Republican Governor Phil Scott says the president should hold off until after the election.

“I think that the point was made four years ago, and that was preferable and that’s the precedent,” said Scott. “So if we want to instill confidence in our political system, confidence and trust in government, I think we have to just follow through and temper down what we’re seeing in our nation. This is an area that’s going to further divide the United States. And we just have to take the first step in trying to prevent that from happening.”

The president has said he intends to choose a woman to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

