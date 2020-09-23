Advertisement

Gov. Scott: President should hold off on picking RBG’s replacement

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - President Trump says he will announce his pick for the Supreme Court Saturday night at 5 p.m.

Yesterday, Senate Republicans said they have enough votes to proceed with a nomination before Election Day on November 3rd.

But here at home, Republican Governor Phil Scott says the president should hold off until after the election.

“I think that the point was made four years ago, and that was preferable and that’s the precedent,” said Scott. “So if we want to instill confidence in our political system, confidence and trust in government, I think we have to just follow through and temper down what we’re seeing in our nation. This is an area that’s going to further divide the United States. And we just have to take the first step in trying to prevent that from happening.”

The president has said he intends to choose a woman to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Related Stories:

Senate GOP plans vote on Trump’s court pick before election

Barrett emerges as court favorite; Trump to pick by weekend

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Scott: President should hold off on picking RBG’s replacement

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Republican Governor Phil Scott says the president should hold off until after the election.

News

Montpelier City Council to discuss winter parking proposal

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Montpelier City Council is considering a proposal to change the parking structure during the winter during a meeting Wednesday night.

News

Nurses assistants get practical skills through hybrid Jamboree

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Healthcare workers are needed now more than ever and that has kept one nurses training class going even in ways they never thought they would.

News

Nurses assistants get necessary skills during Nurse Jamboree

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Vermont MedED offers programs to help people become certified Nurses Assistants.

Latest News

News

Colchester woman killed in head-on crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Colchester man is seriously hurt and a woman is dead after a crash on Main Street around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

News

Two firefighters injured in Williston warehouse fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Williston Fire Department responded to a fire at the Vermont Commercial Warehouse off Boyer Circle around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

News

Two firefighters injured in Williston warehouse fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Williston Fire Department responded to a fire at the Vermont Commercial Warehouse off Boyer Circle around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

News

Community activists push for prison alternatives

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Women’s Justice and Freedom Initiative held a community discussion on Tuesday night to hear from those in support of prison abolition. The group brainstormed alternatives to incarceration.

News

Community activists push for prison alternatives

Updated: 6 hours ago
Community activists push for prison alternatives

News

Beekmantown youth soccer COVID case led to Clinton County school closure

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Clinton County, New York, officials are providing more details on a youth soccer game that led to Monday’s decision to shut down in-person learning for the entire district after just five days of class.