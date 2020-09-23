Advertisement

Hassan pushes Fauci on vaccine transparency

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Hearing on the federal government response to COVID-19 on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Hearing on the federal government response to COVID-19 on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington.(ALEX EDELMAN | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan told top health officials Tuesday she’s concerned Americans are losing confidence in the government’s COVID-19 vaccine response.

Testifying Wednesday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, leaders of the FDA and CDC said the vote, discussion, and recommendations for a future COVID vaccine will be public and then the FDA will make its decision.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told Hassan he has confidence in the process. “The FDA makes the ultimate decision, but what they do will be public. And as I have said myself, not only do you have a very qualified advisory committee, but you also have the entire scientific community that is going to be scrutinizing this, and that will be public,” he said.

Hassan is backing a bipartisan bill called the SAVE Act, which aims to improve public confidence in a potential vaccine by helping ensure transparency in the review process.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Welch credits Vt. delegation for averting USCIS furloughs

Updated: 14 minutes ago
A shutdown in Washington has been avoided after a government funding bill passed the U.S. House Tuesday Tuesday night.

News

School bus driver dies after suffering medical event on bus

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
A school bus driver suffered a medical event Wednesday morning while taking children to school in Hanover, New Hampshire. She later died.

News

Slate Valley students dinged for crossing into COVID ‘red zone’

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
A group of students in southern Vermont is now under quarantine after a weekend of fun where school officials say they clearly weren’t supposed to be.

News

Tips for interpreting COVID stats

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Tips for interpreting COVID stats

Latest News

News

Church Street Fashion Week taking a different approach for 2020

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Fashion Week on the Church Street Marketplace looks very different this year.

News

Plane lands safely at Burlington airport after emergency call

Updated: 1 hour ago
Crews were on edge at the Burlington International Airport Wednesday when an emergency call came in from an incoming plane.

News

Breaking the stigma surrounding self-harm and suicide

Updated: 1 hour ago
All week, we're raising awareness about suicide as part of suicide prevention month.

News

Franklin County kids run their own year-round farm stand

Updated: 1 hour ago
It's a small business in every sense of the term. A group of young people in Franklin County are finding fun in running their own farm stand.

News

Cobb says support for Stefanik puts ACA in jeopardy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Tedra Cobb, The Democrat running for New York’s 21st Congressional District, held a virtual event Wednesday to discuss the importance of the Senate holding off on filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat.

News

Welch credits Vt. delegation for averting USCIS furloughs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A shutdown in Washington has been avoided after a government funding bill passed the U.S. House Tuesday Tuesday night.