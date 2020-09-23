Hassan pushes Fauci on vaccine transparency

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan told top health officials Tuesday she’s concerned Americans are losing confidence in the government’s COVID-19 vaccine response.

Testifying Wednesday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, leaders of the FDA and CDC said the vote, discussion, and recommendations for a future COVID vaccine will be public and then the FDA will make its decision.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told Hassan he has confidence in the process. “The FDA makes the ultimate decision, but what they do will be public. And as I have said myself, not only do you have a very qualified advisory committee, but you also have the entire scientific community that is going to be scrutinizing this, and that will be public,” he said.

Hassan is backing a bipartisan bill called the SAVE Act, which aims to improve public confidence in a potential vaccine by helping ensure transparency in the review process.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.