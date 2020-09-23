Advertisement

Montpelier City Council to discuss winter parking proposal

Snowy streets of Montpelier
Snowy streets of Montpelier(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Montpelier City Council is considering a proposal to change the parking structure during the winter.

The proposal will allow on-street parking throughout the winter, including during a storm, but only on one side of the street each day, alternating daily.

The goal here is to make is easier to plow, issue fewer tickets and reduce the need for city-wide parking bans.

The city council will discuss the proposal at a meeting Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. and you’re inviting to weigh in over Zoom.

