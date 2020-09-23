Advertisement

Mystery book program wraps up

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Joe Carroll
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Fair Haven Library has closed the book on a unique giveaway.

The library went dark to the public early in the year because of coronavirus concerns. So the staff thought up a way to keep the people in town reading. They called it “The Mystery Book Program.” Volunteers gift-wrapped the books for the public with only the subject matter printed on the spine. The mystery was the title of the book.

The books were placed outside at an area supermarket for anyone to take.

Over the weekend, the program wrapped up.

They gave away 7,321 books. That’s about 300 books a week and 1,000 more than expected.

The next chapter for the library? They will reopen with limited hours on Oct. 6.

Fair Haven’s ‘mystery books’ substitute for closed library

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Welch credits Vt. delegation for averting USCIS furloughs

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A shutdown in Washington has been avoided after a government funding bill passed the U.S. House Tuesday Tuesday night.

News

Church Street Fashion Week taking a different approach for 2020

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
In the past, retailers offered trunk shows, live fashion events, and major sales to encourage foot traffic. This year, technology is more in fashion.

News

Scammers targeting college students

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A warning for college students: scammers are using the pandemic to target you.

News

Plane lands safely at Burlington airport after emergency call

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Crews were on edge at the Burlington International Airport Wednesday when an emergency call came in from an incoming plane.

Latest News

News

School bus driver dies after suffering medical event on bus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
A school bus driver suffered a medical event Wednesday morning while taking children to school in Hanover, New Hampshire. She later died.

News

Franklin County kids run their own year-round farm stand

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
It’s a small business in every sense of the term. A group of young people in Franklin County are finding fun in running their own farm stand.

AP

New Hampshire senators seek funding for bus, ferry operators

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire's U.S. senators are joining several New England colleagues in seeking federal funding for bus, motorcoach and passenger ferry companies that are struggling because of the coronavirus.

AP

Ranked-choice voting in Maine a go for presidential election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Maine Supreme Court decision means ranked-choice voting will be used for the first time in a presidential race anywhere in the United States.

News

Breaking the stigma surrounding self-harm and suicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Sarah Binshadler with the Counseling Services of Addison County about breaking down the stigma around suicide and how to talk to someone about it if you’re concerned.

News

Tips for interpreting COVID stats

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
What do you need to keep an eye out for when you look at data on the news, websites, or social media? Cat Viglienzoni spoke with St. Michael’s College economics professor Patrick Walsh for some general tips.