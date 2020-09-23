Mystery book program wraps up

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Fair Haven Library has closed the book on a unique giveaway.

The library went dark to the public early in the year because of coronavirus concerns. So the staff thought up a way to keep the people in town reading. They called it “The Mystery Book Program.” Volunteers gift-wrapped the books for the public with only the subject matter printed on the spine. The mystery was the title of the book.

The books were placed outside at an area supermarket for anyone to take.

Over the weekend, the program wrapped up.

They gave away 7,321 books. That’s about 300 books a week and 1,000 more than expected.

The next chapter for the library? They will reopen with limited hours on Oct. 6.

