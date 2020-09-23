Advertisement

New Year’s Eve in Times Square incorporates virtual elements

Confetti falls at midnight on the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in New York.
Confetti falls at midnight on the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in New York.(Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New Year’s Eve in Times Square will incorporate virtual elements, organizers said Wednesday as they gear up for a celebration that will have to be scaled down and socially distant in response to the coronavirus.

Details are still coming together, but the Times Square Alliance, Jamestown Properties and Countdown Entertainment said in a news release that the annual event will have an extremely limited group of in-person honorees.

A virtual experience will be created to allow people to take part in the countdown to 2021 from wherever they are, organizers said.

“More than ever in these divided and fear-filled times, the world desperately needs to come together symbolically and virtually to celebrate the people and things we love and to look forward with a sense of renewal and new beginnings,” said Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance.

The event will honor essential workers and others who have made a difference in 2020, they said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Welch credits Vt. delegation for averting USCIS furloughs

Updated: 12 minutes ago
A shutdown in Washington has been avoided after a government funding bill passed the U.S. House Tuesday Tuesday night.

News

School bus driver dies after suffering medical event on bus

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
A school bus driver suffered a medical event Wednesday morning while taking children to school in Hanover, New Hampshire. She later died.

News

Slate Valley students dinged for crossing into COVID ‘red zone’

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
A group of students in southern Vermont is now under quarantine after a weekend of fun where school officials say they clearly weren’t supposed to be.

National

Police officers not charged for killing Breonna Taylor

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, were preparing for more protests and possible unrest as the public nervously awaited a decision on charges in the shooting.

National Politics

Live: White House briefing by President Donald Trump

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
President Trump holds a press conference from the White House Brady Briefing Room.

Latest News

News

Tips for interpreting COVID stats

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Tips for interpreting COVID stats

News

Hassan pushes Fauci on vaccine transparency

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan told top health officials Tuesday she’s concerned Americans are losing confidence in the government’s COVID-19 vaccine response.

National

Utility equipment eyed as possible source of fire near LA

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials are confident that crews will make more progress on the Bobcat Fire after containment on Wednesday hit 38% — a 21% jump from a day earlier — before hot, dry winds return to Southern California in a few days.

News

Church Street Fashion Week taking a different approach for 2020

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Fashion Week on the Church Street Marketplace looks very different this year.

Coronavirus

Single-dose vaccine tested as US experts say no corners cut

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway as top U.S. health officials sought Wednesday to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves.