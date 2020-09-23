Advertisement

Nurses assistants get practical skills through hybrid Jamboree

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Healthcare workers are needed now more than ever and that has kept one nurses training class going even in ways they never thought they would.

Vermont MedED offers programs to help people become certified nurses assistants.

Because of COVID-19, they switched to a hybrid model and offer Zoom classes followed by an in-person skills Jamboree where students get to practice 20 practical skills needed in a nursing setting.

The Jamborees run all day and consists of training in proper lifting, taking vitals and even hand washing.

That’s all knowledge you need for the Vermont Licensed Nursing Assistant Exam.

An instructor and former student with Vermont MedED says they have a balanced approach to ensure students are getting the most out of what they signed up for.

“Like the balance of any education program is you want to have it challenging enough so that they almost get frustrated. So what I think we manage to do is we have a lot of good humor, we have a lot of great anecdotes, a lot of great stories to make the information a lot more accessible," said Katy Stockbridge, an instructor.

We’re told more than 25 percent of their graduates go on to pursue certifications higher than a Nursing Assistant Licensure, such as a doctoral certification.

